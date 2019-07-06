Oil India recruitment 2019: Oil India has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer, Assistant Technician Posts. All the candidates need to apply before the last date which is August 5, 2019.

Important dates for the Oil India Recruitment 2019:

Last date of application: August 5, 2019

Vacancy details for Oil India recruitment 2019:

Assistant Technician I (Civil): 1 Post

Assistant Technician I (Electrical & Cathodic): 7 Posts

Assistant Technician I (Tank Farm): 3 Posts

Junior Engineer I (Telecommunication): 4 Posts

Junior Engineer I (Electrical & Cathodic): 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Oil India recruitment 2019:

Assistant Technician I (Civil) – Class 10 pass from Govt. recognized Board with relevant ITI in Draughtsman Civil Trade from Govt. recognized institute

Assistant Technician I (Electrical & Cathodic) – ITI in the relevant trade

Assistant Technician I (Tank Farm) – Class 10 pass from Govt. recognized Board with relevant ITI in Draughtsman Civil Trade from Govt. recognized institute

Junior Engineer I (Telecommunication) – Class 10 pass from Govt. recognized Board with 3 years diploma

Junior Engineer I (Electrical & Cathodic) – Class 10 pass from Govt. recognized Board with 3 years diploma

How to apply for Oil India recruitment 2019:

All the eligible and interested candidates can send their applications to the Manager (ER) PL, Pipeline Headquarters, Oil India Limited, P.O.: Udayan Vihar, Guwahati, Kamrup (M), Assam, Pin – 781171 before the last date of submitting the applications which is August 5, 2019.

