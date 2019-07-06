Applications have been invited by Oil India Limited for the recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer, Assistant Technician Posts. All the candidates who are eligible and interested for the same can apply before the last date of application which is August 5, 2019.
Important dates for the Oil India Recruitment 2019:
Last date of application: August 5, 2019
Vacancy details for Oil India recruitment 2019:
Assistant Technician I (Civil): 1 Post
Assistant Technician I (Electrical & Cathodic): 7 Posts
Assistant Technician I (Tank Farm): 3 Posts
Junior Engineer I (Telecommunication): 4 Posts
Junior Engineer I (Electrical & Cathodic): 3 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Oil India recruitment 2019:
Assistant Technician I (Civil) – Class 10 pass from Govt. recognized Board with relevant ITI in Draughtsman Civil Trade from Govt. recognized institute
Assistant Technician I (Electrical & Cathodic) – ITI in the relevant trade
Assistant Technician I (Tank Farm) – Class 10 pass from Govt. recognized Board with relevant ITI in Draughtsman Civil Trade from Govt. recognized institute
Junior Engineer I (Telecommunication) – Class 10 pass from Govt. recognized Board with 3 years diploma
Junior Engineer I (Electrical & Cathodic) – Class 10 pass from Govt. recognized Board with 3 years diploma
How to apply for Oil India recruitment 2019:
All the eligible and interested candidates can send their applications to the Manager (ER) PL, Pipeline Headquarters, Oil India Limited, P.O.: Udayan Vihar, Guwahati, Kamrup (M), Assam, Pin – 781171 before the last date of submitting the applications which is August 5, 2019.