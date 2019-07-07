Oil India Limited has issued a notification for the recruitment of Junior Assistant and Assistant Technician posts. All eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before August 5, 2019.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application – August 5, 2019

Oil India Limited Vacancy Details

Assistant Technician I (Electrical and Cathodic) – 7 Posts

Assistant Technician I (Civil) – 1 Post

Assistant Technician I (Tank Farm) – 3 Posts

Junior Engineer I (Electrical and Cathodic) – 3 Posts

Junior Engineer I ( Telecommunication) – 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Technician and Junior Engineer posts

Assistant Technician I (Electrical & Cathodic) – ITI in the relevant trade

Assistant Technician I (Civil) – Class 10th pass from govt. recognized institute

Assistant Technician I (Tank farm) – Class 10th pass from governmnet recognized board with relevant ITI in Draughtsman Civil Trade from Govt. recognized institute.

Junior Engineer I ( Electrical and Cathodic) – Class 10th pass from government recognized board with 3 years diploma

Junior Engineer I (Telecommunication) – Class 10th pass from government recognized board with 3 years diploma.

How to apply for Oil India Limited Jobs 2019

Eligible candidates can send their applications to the Manager (ER) PL, Pipeline Headquarters, Oil India Limited, Udayan Vihar, Guwahati, Kamrup, Assam

Oil India Limited (OIL) is the largest hydrocarbon exploration public sector company with its operational headquarters in Duliajan, Assam. The company is a state-owned Navratna under the administrative control of India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Oil India Limited is in the business of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil and production of liquid petroleum gas.

