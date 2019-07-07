Important Date:
Oil India Recruitment 2019: Oil India Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Assistant and Assistant Technician posts. The last date for submission of application is 5th August 2019. All eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before August 5, 2019.
Important Dates:
Last Date of Application – August 5, 2019
Oil India Limited Vacancy Details
Assistant Technician I (Electrical and Cathodic) – 7 Posts
Assistant Technician I (Civil) – 1 Post
Assistant Technician I (Tank Farm) – 3 Posts
Junior Engineer I (Electrical and Cathodic) – 3 Posts
Junior Engineer I ( Telecommunication) – 4 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Technician and Junior Engineer posts
Assistant Technician I (Electrical & Cathodic) – ITI in the relevant trade
Assistant Technician I (Civil) – Class 10th pass from govt. recognized institute
Assistant Technician I (Tank farm) – Class 10th pass from governmnet recognized board with relevant ITI in Draughtsman Civil Trade from Govt. recognized institute.
Junior Engineer I ( Electrical and Cathodic) – Class 10th pass from government recognized board with 3 years diploma
Junior Engineer I (Telecommunication) – Class 10th pass from government recognized board with 3 years diploma.
How to apply for Oil India Limited Jobs 2019
Eligible candidates can send their applications to the Manager (ER) PL, Pipeline Headquarters, Oil India Limited, Udayan Vihar, Guwahati, Kamrup, Assam
Oil India Limited (OIL) is the largest hydrocarbon exploration public sector company with its operational headquarters in Duliajan, Assam. The company is a state-owned Navratna under the administrative control of India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Oil India Limited is in the business of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil and production of liquid petroleum gas.