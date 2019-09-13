Oil India recruitment 2019: Oil India limited has invited applications for the recuitm,ent to the Grade B posts. Candidates can apply by visiting oil-india.com

Oil India recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the Grade B posts in the Oil India limited. All the candidates who wan to apply for the trecruitment of Grade B posts can appy for the same by visiting the official website of Oil India at oil-india.com. All the candidates are urged to reply for the same before the last date of submitting the applicaion which is September 28, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 48 posts are to be filled. All the candidates are supposed to have a valid personal mobile number and email ID. The email ID and the mobile nummber of the candidates should be active through out complete recruitment process.

Important dates for Oil India recruitment 2019:

First date to apply online: September 8, 2019

Last date to apply online: September 28, 2019

Vacancy details for Oil India recruitment 2019:

Senior Officer (Geology): 13 vacancies

Senior Officer (Geophysics): 8 vacancies

Senior Officer (Reservoir): 6 vacancies

Senior Officer (Drilling): 8 vacancies

Senior Officer (Production): 13 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for Oil India recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification:

Senior Officer (Geology): The candidate must have a degree of post graduation in Geology or Applied Geology of minimum 02 years duration with minimum 60% marks and having Mathematics at Graduation Level (excluding PG in Computational Seismology).

Senior Officer (Geophysics): The candidate must have a degree of post graduation in Geophysics, Applied Geophysics or Exploration Geophysics of minimum 02 years duration with minimum 60% marks (Excluding PG in Computational Seismology).

Senior Officer (Reservoir): The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks OR Master’s degree in Petroleum Engineering / Technology of minimum 02 years duration with minimum 60% marks and having Engineering at Graduation level.

Senior Officer (Drilling): The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks (Excluding Automation/ Automobile/ Industrial / Power / Manufacturing/ Production / Mechatronics / Mining/ Marine Engineering etc.).

Senior Officer (Production): The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks (Excluding Automation/Automobile/ Industrial / Power / Manufacturing/ Production / Mechatronics / Mining/ Marine Engineering etc.) OR Master’s degree in Petroleum Engineering / Technology of minimum 02 years duration with minimum 60% marks and having Engineering at Graduation level.

Selection process for Oil India recruitment 2019:

All the candidates will be shortlisted for the above mentioned post on hte basis of their performance in the Written test, group task, group test, and the personal interview round. The written test for the same will consist of 100 marks.

