OJEE 2019 Admit Card: Odisha JEE or the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam 2019 is going to be held in no time and the admit cards for the same will be soon available on the official website of the Odisha JEE. All the candidates who have applied for the Odisha Joint Entrance Entrance Exam 2019 can download there admit cards after its release by visiting the official website of the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam, odishajee.com.

The exam dates for the OJEE exam have been changed due to the cyclone Fani. Now the exams are scheduled to be held on different dates. According to the new schedule, the examination for the MTech, MArch, MCA, LE-MCA, MPharm, MPlan will be conducted on June 8, 2019, and the exam for Masters in Business Administration (MBA) will be conducted on June 9, 2019. Previously, the admit cards were issued by the exam conducting authorities as per the old dates but now the authorities will soon release the latest admit cards for the revised dates on the official website of the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam, odishajee.com.

Steps to download the OJEE 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE), odishajee.com.

Step 2: Tap the link saying OJEE 2019 admit cards present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and a keep a copy of it with you.

About OJEE:

The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam or popularly known as the OJEE exam is conducted for admissions in governmental and private engineering, medical and management institutions, in the state of Odisha. The OJEE examination is for the students belonging purely to the science stream. Every year, on an average, 3 lakh people take the examination and the number is increasing every year.

