OJEE 2019: Hall tickets released, check steps how to download

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has released the hall tickets for the candidates who will appear for the forthcoming Joint Entrance Exams on April 24, 2019. The aspiring candidates can download their admit cards for the same online through official website @ojee.nic.in. The concerned candidates need to visit the official website of the OJEE to download their admit cards. The Examination will be conducted on May 12, 2019 and Computer-based Test ( CBT) mode will be conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2019.

How to download admit cards online:

Candidates who will appear for the exam should know these steps to download the admit card.

1. Visit the official site @ojee.nic.in.

2. Click on the Admit Card link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the user ID and password.

4. Click on view admit card and download it.

5. Take out the printed copy of the admit card for further reference

Important Information:

Candidates will have to visit the exam center half an hour before the commencement of the exam. All the candidates will have to carry the admit card to the exam hall. During Examination, the candidates have to enter their Registration Number, answer sheet number, and question series number against their roll number in the roll sheet provided.

The OJEE examination is an important to get admission in variuos undergraduate courses including in B. Pharm, Integrated MBA (5 Years), Lateral Admission to Second Year (Third Semester) of B. Tech./ B. Pharm/ MCA, First Year Masters Degree Courses in Computer Application(MCA), Business Administration(MBA) And M. Tech / M Pharm / MArch / M Plan / M Arch(Exe.).

