OJEE Admit Card 2019: Finally, the candidates who were waiting for the OJEE Admit card of 2019 will be able to download the hall ticket of OJEE 2019 from today 5 PM. The candidates who have registered themselves can now access their admit cards on the official website @ojee.nic.in. Candidates should note that those who have registered for the examination can only download the OJEE 2019 Admit Card. No candidate should be allowed for the examination without their respective Admit Cards.

In order to download the hall ticket, the candidates need to register with their log in details on the official website of OJEE. They can visit the website and can commence with the login process using their registration number and password. Most importantly, the candidates need to carry their admit cards for the examinations otherwise the students will not be allowed to the examination halls.

Candidates should also note that the admit cards for the examination is only available on the official website. The admit cards will not be sent to any candidate via post. So the candidates must download the admit cards from the websites only. The hall ticket contains all the instructions for the candidates that should be followed with the details of the candidates.

Here are the steps to download the OJEE Admit Card 2019

Registered candidates can follow the following steps to download the admit card:

Interested candidates should first visit the official website in order to download the hall ticket.

Then they should log in by using details like registration and password

After entering the details, click on the link of the admit card to download it.

Candidates can also take a print out of the admit card for future uses.

The examination of OJEE 2019 will be taking place offline and online both. The offline examinations will be held on May 12 and the online exam will also start from May 12 to May 20, 2019.

