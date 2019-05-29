OJEE Admit Cards 2019 @ odishajee.com: Check how to download OJEE Admit Cards 2019, OJEE Hall tickets 2019, steps to download OJEE Admit Cards 2019, exam date for OJEE exam 2019, OJEE CBT 2019 and other Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) related information.

OJEE Admit Cards 2019 @ odishajee.com: Hall tickets for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will be released today at around 1 pm for the OJEE CBT 2019. The candidates who have applied for the OJEE CBT 2019 can download it from the Odisha Board’s official website @ odishajee.com. The candidate just to follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download their OJEE Admit Cards 2019. In case, the official website doesn’t work or load due to heavy traffic, candidates can get their OJEE Admit Cards 2019 from the alternative websites @ examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

According to the reports, the Odisha board was supposed to release the OJEE CBT 2019 admit card on Tuesday but it was postponed to Wednesday 1:00 PM today. For other important information, the students are advised to visit the official website @ odishajee.com. The candidates must not that the OJEE Admit Cards 2019 will not be sent personally to each candidate. Check the steps and the direct link to download the OJEE CBT 2019 admit cards:

Here are the simple steps to check and download the OJEE Admit Cards 2019 :

OJEE Admit Cards 2019| Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha Board @ odishajee.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, on the left-hand side, find the link for OJEE Admit Cards 2019.

Step 3: The candidates need to click on the link which will redirect them to a new page.

Step 4: On the new page, they will find the link to download the admit card.

Step 5: They need to enter their login credentials to get the admit cards.

According to the new schedule, the exam for M.Tech, M. Arch, MCA, LE-MCA, M. Pharm, M. Plan. will be held on 8 June and the exam for MBA will be held on 9 June. The new exam dates and shift timings will also be mentioned in the admit cards.

