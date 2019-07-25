OJEE exam results: The Odisha Joint entrance examination recently announced 2nd OJEE result in 2019. Candidates can download the OJEE result 2019 on the official website of OJEE or click on the link@ojee.nic.in to visit directly. Candidates may download rank card from the generated link under important link sections. Alternatively, the special OJEE rank card can be downloaded from the direct link mentioned below:

Check 2nd OJEE Result 2019 – Direct Link

Candidates must know that the result can be seen through online mode and the result had been published in the form of individual rank cards to those candidates who had appeared for the entrance test. Candidates are advised to note down the important information in advance like date of birth, roll number/registration in addition of these 2 details, candidates will have to input the security code or captcha provide on the page.

Follow the steps to download Special OJEE Rank Card 2019 online:

Step 1: Click on the link @ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Links section.

Step 3: Click on the Rank Card link.

Step 4: A new web page will open.

Step 5: Candidates must enter the examination Roll Number.

Step 6: Enter your Date of Birth.

Step 7: candidates must enter the Captcha / Verification Code.

Step 8: Click on the Submit button.

Step 9: Check Special OJEE Result 2019 displayed on the screen

Step 10: Download PDF softcopy or take a printout for future reference

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination is controlled by the state government-controlled test, the test has been conducted for 12th grade, diploma, graduate degree, MBA, MCA, PDCM, PGDM, M.Pharm, and M.Tech courses. MBBS and B.Tech courses have been removed from OJEE after the announcement of All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT) and JEE (Main) postgraduate degree for admission to graduation of lateral entry in B.Tech, lateral entry in B.Arch, B.Pharm, BDS, (also known as Bachelors)

