OJEE Result 2019 Declared: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Council will prepare a merit list of successful candidates and issue them a rank card. On the basis of the counselling rounds conducted by the OJEE, successful students will be given admission to various courses.

OJEE Result 2019 Declared: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Result 2019 has been declared on its official website ojee.nic.in. Candidates can now check their OJEE 2019 results for both offline and online exams. Candidates, who had appeared in the entrance exam, can check their results on the official website. The OJEE result 2019 was conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination council for selecting students for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the state.

The results are available in the form of rank card containing the individual scores of the candidates. The council has also announced the list of topper for the exam for various streams. OJEE Chairman Sudip Kumar Chand announced the list of toppers in a press conference on Wednesday. Earlier, the Skill Development and Technical Education Department of the state had said that OJEE 2019 results for both online and offline exams will be declared today. The Odisha JEE offline tests (paper-based test) were conducted on May 18 2019. The council conducted the online tests (Computer-based test) on June 18, 2019.

OJEE Result 2019: Here is the list of toppers

MBA topper: Pradeep Kumar Kampa

MCA topper: Smitarani Choudhury

B.Pharm topper: Samir Kumar Padhi

Lateral Entry M.Tech: Saswati Mohanty

M.Tech: Pradeep Kumar Barik

Integrated MBA: Swikruti Mohapatra

OJEE Result 2019: Here are the steps to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE – ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “OJEE 2019 Result”

Step 3: Furnish the required details: Your OJEE 2019 Roll Number, date of birth and enter the captcha as shown

Step 4: Now click on the link that reads “Submit”

Step 5: Your OJEE Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer monitor

Step 6: Download your result and take a printout for future reference

OJEE will prepare a merit list of successful candidates and issued them rank cards. on the basis of the counselling rounds conducted by the OJEE, the students will be given admission to various courses.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App