ONGC Admit Card 2019. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released the Non-Executive Skill Test/Physical Test Admit Card 2019 on the official website i.e. ongcindia.com. The last date to download the ONGC Admit Card 2019 is July 10, 2019. Candidates those who have qualified in the CBT examination are eligible to take part in the Skill Test, Physical Standard Test for respective posts scheduled between July 10 and July 13.

Earlier, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) had the result of ONGC Non-Executive CBT 2019. A large number of candidates took part in the examination which was held from 27 March 2019 to 29 March 2019.

ONGC Admit Card 2019: Steps to download ONGC Non-Executive Skill Test/PST Hall Ticket 2019

Step 1: Visit the ONGC’s official website, ongcindia.com

Step 2: On the home page of the website, click on the link which says, ONGC Non-Executive Skills Test, PST Admit Card 2019

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter Registration Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and after that click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your ONGC Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Date and venue details of ONGC Non-Executive PST/Skill Test 2019 will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates must note that they should carry their e-admit card and all documents on the day of skill test and document verification round. Also, candidates must download the admit card before July 10 2019.

