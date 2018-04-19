ONGC GATE Recruitment 2018: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has released a notification of recruitment for the post of Class-I executives (At E-1 level) in the engineering and Geo-Science fields. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the organisation i.e ongcindia.com. know everything about ONGC GATE Recruitment 2018 before you apply.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has recently released a notification which says that they are going to recruit candidates for the post of Class-I executives (At E-1 level) in the engineering and Geo-Science disciplines. The notification is available on the official website of the organisation ongcindia.com. Candidates willing to apply for the post should go through the advertisement for more information regarding the job. The pay scale for the post is Rs 24,000 to Rs 50,500 and there will be an increment of 3% per year.

Moreover, as per reports, the candidates will also get 47% of his basic pay as special allowance. While the total number of vacancies in the organisation is 1032 for the graduate trainees and the candidates will be selected on basis of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE scores. To apply for the posts candidates have to log on to the official website of ONGC and check all the necessary details like eligibility criteria and the process of the application.

The candidates can follow the steps to apply Online for ONGC GATE Recruitment 2018:

Go to the official website ongcindia.com Click on the ‘Career’ tab Click on the link that reads ‘Recruitment of Graduate Trainees at E1 level in Engineering & Geo-Sciences posts through GATE-2018’ Now, click on bank challan form GATE 2018 Enter all the necesarry details required in the specific fields Now pay the application fee and click the ‘Submit’ button Now, download the application form and take a printout for future references

Meanwhile, those who have qualified in GATE-2018 can apply online. To know more log on to the ONGC official website.

ALSO READ: Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Apply online for Manager and other posts @ bankofbaroda.com, before May 6 | Bank of India Recruitment 2018: Apply online for the post of Officers (Credit) before May 5th @ bankofindia.co.in

ALSO READ: HSSC Recruitment 2018: Online application invited for constable & SI posts at hssc.gov.in, last date of application May 28

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App