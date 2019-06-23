ONGC Non Executive Skill Test/Physical Test Admit Card 2019 for Delhi/Dehradun released @ ongcindia.com: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Tripura Asset, Agartala has released the admit cards for Non-Executive Skill Test/Physical Test 2019 for Delhi/Dehradun on its official website @ ongcindia.com. Scroll down to check the steps to download or direct link to download ONGC Non-Executive Skill Test/Physical Test Admit Card 2019.

ONGC Non-Executive Skill Test/Physical Test Admit Card 2019 for Delhi/Dehradun released @ ongcindia.com: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Tripura Asset, Agartala has released the admit cards for Non-Executive Skill Test/Physical Test 2019 for Delhi/Dehradun. The student looking forward to appearing for ONGC Non-Executive Skill Test/Physical Test 2019 in Delhi and Dehradun can visit the official site of the ONGC; i.e. ongcindia.com and download their respective admit cards. The students can download their admit cards on or before June 30, 2019.

Candidates should keep in mind that they should carry their admit cards to the examination centres along with other necessary documents. In case any candidate forgets to carry his/her admit card, he/she won’t be allowed to sit for the examination. The candidates can also click on the DIRECT LINK to download their admit cards.

ONGC Non-Executive Skill Test/Physical Test Admit Card 2019: Direct Link to download the admit card

ONGC Non-Executive Skill Test/Physical Test Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Visit the official website.i.e.ongcindia.com. Click on the link E-call letters for Skill Test and checking of documents for posts of Non-executives of Dehradun against Advertisement No.8/2018 (R&P) flashing on the homepage. Enter Login credential including, Registration Number, DOB, Captcha Code and click on submit button. Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

ABOUT ONGC:

ONGC is the largest crude oil and natural gas Company in India, contributing around 70 per cent to Indian domestic production. Crude oil is the raw material used by downstream companies like IOC, BPCL, and HPCL to produce petroleum products like Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene, Naphtha, and Cooking Gas-LPG. Currently, the natural gas company ranks 11th among global energy majors.

