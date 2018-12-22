ONGC Job Notification 2018-2019: The ONGC has invited application for Contractual Paramedics post for Mumbai branch through its official website. Candidates can check the detailed official notification regarding the recruitment here.

ONGC Job Notification 2018-2019: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.(ONGC) has released a notification inviting applications for the post of Contractual Paramedics through its official website – www.ongcindia.com. All those who are interested and eligible to apply for the vacant positions are advised to submit their respective application forms before the closure of the application process through the official website of the organisation.

Candidates need to check the eligibility criteria before applying to the post as applications of ineligible candidates will not be accepted by the authority. Candidates should note that the contract will be valid only up to June 30, 2020, as per the notification on the official website of ONGC. According to reports, candidates can submit their applications through the official portal till January 1st 2019.

The recruitment examination or CBT will be conducted by the recruiting authority and the date for the same will be notified by the last week of January in 2019. However, the authority will separately issue a notification for the same on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on ONGC’s official website for more updates.

How to apply for the post?

Visit the official website of ONGC

Search for the link that reads, “Recruitment Advt. No. 06/2018, WOU, Mumbai (Contractual…” published on December 18, 2018 under the News & Updates

Click on the link

Candidates will now be taken to a different website

Here, now register yourself before applying online

Login to the user portal will the login credentials

Fill in the application form and submit online

take a print out of the application form for future reference if necessary

Important Date of ONGC Recruitment 2018-19:

The application process starts on December 18, 2018

Last Date for submission of the filled up applications online is January 1, 2019

Computer Based Test (CBT) is tentatively last week of January 2019

Direct link to apply online for ONGC Recruitment 2018-19: http://e-apply.in/mcpex0118/

