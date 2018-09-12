ONGC Recruitment 2018: Application process for the recruitment of Junior Supervisors has started on the official website opalindia.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts till September 25, 2018.

Reports say that the last date for submission of filled up application form has been scheduled for September 25, 2018. Applicants must have a Diploma in Chemical Engineering/ Petrochemical/ Polymer Technology with relevant experience on this field. Candidate must also note that the upper age limit for applying to the post is 28 years as on September 25, 2018.

Candidates can check the following steps to apply for the post online:

Log in to the official website of the OPAL – www.opalindia.in On the homepage, under the Careers tab click on the link that reads, “Current Openings” Candidates will be directed to a different window Now, click on Non-Executive Positions link Click on the relevant links on the webpage Click on the ‘Apply Online’ option Fill in all the necessary details and submit the application form take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

