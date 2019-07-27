ONGC Recruitment 2019: Only residents of all districts of Maharashtra are eligible to apply for the mentioned trades.

ONGC Recruitment 2019: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited, Mumbai, invites online application to recruit 214 Apprentices in 7 trades in ONGC Mumbai via advertisement No. ONGC Apprenticeshi/02/2019. Only residents of all districts of Maharashtra are eligible to apply for the mentioned trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the said post (ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2019) through the official website www.ongcapprentices.co.in.

The duration of the contract for Apprenticeship shall be 12 months for all trades mentioned above. The application window opened on July 16, 2019, while the last date for submitting online application is July 31 2019. The applicant must have obtained minimum 45% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 40% marks in aggregate in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions. Reservation for SC/ST/OBC & PwBD (in identified trades) will be applicable as per the Government of India prescribed percentage for recruitment.

Important Dates:

Opening Date of Application: 16 July 2019

Last Date of Application: 31 July 2019 till 05:00 PM

Vacancy Details:

Assistant HR – 125 Posts

Accountant – 5 Posts

Secretarial Assistant – 46 Posts

Electrician – 5 Posts

Electronics Mechanic – 3 Posts

Instrument Mechanic – 8 Posts

Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant) 12 Posts

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant – 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Assistant HR: Bachelors degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognised institute/ University

Accountant: Bachelors degree (Graduation) in B.A. or B.B.A from a Govt. recognised institute/ University

Others: ITI Diploma in relevant trade

(Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules)

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the ONGC’s Website.

CLICK HERE to read the full advertisement

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is India’s flagship energy major and a ‘Maharatna’ Central Public Sector Enterprise engaged in exploration and production of Oil & Gas in India and abroad.

