ONGC Recruitment 2019: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has started the application process for various trades for a period of 12 months, today on July 23 on the official website. The application process will be closed on August 5. This is for 214 seats tentatively, for apprentices in different trades.

Candidates can apply for trade through paper-based application in a prescribed format. Apply for one trade only.

Applications along with required attachments should reach via post or courier by 5 pm on August 5 to the following address: In-charge SDC, ONGC, Mumbai NBP Green Heights, Plot No. C-69, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051.

Candidates should write to Apprentice Application on the upper right corner of the envelope. Only residents from all the districts of Maharashtra are eligible to apply.

Candidates should read the advertisement carefully before applying. Also, ensure that they are eligible for the job.

ONGC Recruitment 2019: Selection process

On the basis of obtained marks, the selection will be made in the minimum prescribed qualification. The merit should be drawn from thereon.

In case the candidates get a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered.

ONGC Recruitment 2019: Documents to be enclosed along with application form:

1) 10th pass/matriculation certificate/birth certificate will be issued by the concerned education board/concerned authority as proof of date of birth. No other document will be accepted for the verification of date of birth.

2) Semester-wise/year-wise mark sheets and graduation degree/ITI pass certificate is required in respective discipline.

3) Conversion certificate/formula issued by University/College (If only CGPA/Grades are mentioned in Mark sheets) is necessary.

4) SC/ST/OBC/Disability certificates by reserved category candidates in the prescribed format issued by the Competent Authority is required. OBC non-creamy layer status should be vaild and OBC certificate will be issued by the Competent Authority. It should be the latest one.

5) Copy of Aadhar Card.

6) Copy of PAN Card

