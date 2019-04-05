The application for the recruitment of AAE, Geologist and Chemist have been invited by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). The candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2019 are eligible for the recruitment. The candidates can apply for the recruitment process by visiting the official website of ONGC, ongcindia.com from April 5, 2019. As per the official notification, the candidates can apply for a maximum of four posts according to their preference. The last date to apply for the recruitment on the post of AAE, Geologist and Chemist is April 25, 2019. The candidates belonging to general, EWC, OBS or ex-servicemen category are supposed to pay a registration fee of Rs 370 while the candidates of SC, ST and PWD category are not supposed to pay any registration fee.

Important dates for the ONGC recruitment 2019:

First date to apply: April 5, 2019

Last date to apply: April 25, 2019

Vacancy details for the ONGC recruitment 2019:

AEE (cementing) Mechanical: 10 vacancies

AEE (cementing) Petroleum: 1 vacancy

AEE (Civil): 19 vacancies

AEE (Electronics): 24 vacancies

AEE (instrumentation): 26 vacancies

AEE (Mechanical): 75 vacancies

AEE (Production) Mechanical: 64 vacancies

AEE (Production) Chemical: 80 vacancies

AEE (Production) Petroleum: 33 vacancies

AEE (Drilling) Mechanical: 86 vacancies

AEE (Drilling) Petroleum: 8 vacancies

AEE (Electrical): 95 vacancies

AEE (Reservoir): 19 vacancies

Chemist: 67 vacancies

Materials Management Officer: 33 vacancies

Programming Officer: 13 vacancies

Transport Officer: 11 vacancies

Geophysicist (surface): 29 vacancies

Geophysicist (Wells): 14 vacancies

AEE (industrial engineering): 19 vacancies

Geologist: 68 vacancies

Eligibility for the ONGC recruitment 2019:

The candidates should have cleared GATE 2019 with the respective stream of engineering according to the post one is applying for.

A graduate degree in engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

