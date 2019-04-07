ONGC recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by ONGC for the posts of AAE, Chemist and Geologist and a few other posts. There are a total of 785 vacancies. The application process commenced from April 5, 2019, and the process will end on April 25, 2019.

ONGC recruitment 2019: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has invited applications for 785 posts of AAE, Geologist and Chemist. The candidates can apply for the process of recruitment by visiting the official website of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), ongcindia.com. The application process commenced from April 5, 2019, and the process will end on April 25, 2019. The time period for uploading the documents and downloading the interview admit cards will start from May 5, 2019, and will end on May 20, 2019. The interview of the shortlisted candidates will start from June 6, 2019. An individual candidate is only allowed to apply for a maximum of four posts according to their qualifications. The vacancies are declared for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer, geologist, chemist, Materials Management Officer, Transport officer and Programming officer.

Total number of vacancies for ONGC recruitment 2019:

Unreserved: 389 vacancies

OBC: 190 vacancies

SC: 101 vacancies

ST: 47 vacancies

Total: 785 vacancies

Steps to apply for the ONGC recruitment 2019:

Step 1: visit the official website of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), ongcindia.com.

Step 2: Tap the careers tab present on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap on the recruitment notice option under the drop down menu.

Step 4: Tap the link saying Online application process for recruitment Executives at E1 level through GATE-2019.

Step 5: Tap the link saying online application.

Step 6: Fill the application form and verify all the details.

Step 7: upload all the required images.

Step 8: Make the payment.

Fee for the ONGC recruitment 2019:

Candidates of the general category will need to pay Rs 370 as the application fee. The candidates of SC, ST and PWD category are not supposed to pay any application fee.

