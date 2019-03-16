ONGC recruitment 2019: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has invited the applications for a total of 4,104 apprentice positions. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply through the official website- ongcindia.com. The last date to file the application is March 28. The interested and eligible candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or Arts. The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 24 years.
Eligibility criteria:
Educational qualification:
Accountant: Candidates should possess Bachelors degree in Commerce from a recognised government university or institute.
Assistant: Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in Arts or in Business Administration.
Electrician: Candidates should possess ITI in Electrician Trade.
Age Limit:
The upper age limit of the candidates should not be above 24 years of age. The minimum age of the candidates need to be less than 18 years.
Selection process:
The merit list will be released on the basis of the marks obtained in various academic degrees.
Important dates:
Commencement of the online application: March 14
Last date to apply online: March 28
Expected date of result declaration: April 1
Document verification: April 8 to 12
How to apply:
Candidates are requested to apply online through the official website on or before March 28, 2019.
Candidates should have a requisite qualification and experience in the relevant trade under Apprentices Act 1961 to be eligible for the post. A total of 4104 vacancies have been notified in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited. The number of seats are tentative which may change without the prior notice.
