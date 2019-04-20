ONGC Recruitment 2019: Candidates who have qualified in GATE-2019 are invited for 785 vacancies of GTs in Engineering and Geo-Sciences Discipline at E1 Level. The interested aspirants can apply for the post online on or before April 25, 2019.

ONGC Recruitment 2019: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited the candidates who qualified in GATE-2019 for the post of GTs in Engineering and Geo-Sciences Disciplines at E1 level via GATE-2019. The interested students can apply for the desired post in the prescribed format before or on April 25, 2019. Applicants will have to apply for the posts via online mode. The online procedure for ONGC GT Recruitment 2019 began from April 5, 2019. The process will end on April 25, 2019.

In order to complete the entire online procedure, the candidate will have to pay the application fee. Students under the GEN/EWS/OBC/ Ex-serviceman category will have to pay Rs. 370/- while SC/ST/PWD candidates don’t have to pay anything for the application. Students will have to deposit the registration fee at any branch of State Bank of India through challan by the name of ONGC Power Jyoti A/C No.30827318409 of SBI, Tel Bhavan, Dehradun.

Number of Posts available in ONGC:

Transport Officer: 11 Posts

Programming Officer: 13 Posts

Materials Management Officer: 33 Posts

Geophysicist (Surface/Wells): 43 Posts

Chemist: 67 Posts

Geologist: 68 Posts

AEE(Cementing/Civil/Drilling/Electrical/Electronics/Instrumentation/Mechanical/Chemical/Petroleum/Reservoir/industrial Engineering): 540 Posts

Important dates to note:

Start date of online registration: April 5, 2019

Last date of online registration: April 25, 2019

Period for uploading the scanned copies of certificates and downloading the interview call letters for shortlisted candidates: May 5, 2019, to May 20, 2019

(Note: The interview will start from 10 June 2019)

Educational qualification eligibility criteria for GTs in Engineering and Geosciences Disciplines through GATE 2019:

AEE: Graduates/Post Graduates can apply to the post as per post requirement.

Geophysicist, Geologist, Chemist: Post Graduate Degree in the concerned subject.

Post Graduate Degree in the concerned subject. Programming Officer, Transport Officer, Materials Management Officer: Graduate Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University.

Age Limits for Candidates willing to apply for the following category:

For AEE (Drilling I Cementing)

Unreserved/ EWS: 28 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 31 years

SC/ST: 33 years

Ex-Serviceman: 33 years

For All Posts

Unreserved/ EWS: 30 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 33 years

SC/ST: 35 years

PWD: 40 years

Ex-Serviceman: 35 years

Steps to apply for ONGC Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ONGC i.e. https://www.ongcindia.com/

Step 2: Click to the link that reads ‘Recruitment of Executives in Engineering and Geosciences disciplines at E1 level through GATE – 2019’

Step 3: The link will direct you to a new tab that is an official statement with a headline, Maharatna ONGC looking for young & bright executives in Engineering and Geo-sciences Disciplines at E1 Level through GATE-2019.

Step4: Read the entire statement properly in order to know the number of vacancy in details.

Step 5: Download the pdf for future reference.

