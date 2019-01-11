ONGC Recruitment 2019: As per the latest notification of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, the oil company has invited the applications for 309 vacancies on the official website. The interested candidates can apply through the official website. The candidates are required to follow certain steps to apply soon.

ONGC Recruitment 2019: As per the latest notification of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), the ONGC has invited the applications for 309 vacancies in different posts. These posts include technical engineer and junior engineer. The interested candidates can apply for the vacancies online through the official website of ONGC ongcindia.com. The application process will end on January 27, 2019. Here is the important note for the candidates, the aspirants who are applying for the post should possess the Assam state domicile. The vacancies have been mentioned are for ONGC offices in Assam.

How to apply for the ONGC Recruitment 2019

Go to the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com

Click on ‘Recruitment of Non-Executives for Assam-2019 – Advt No 1/2019’ link under the news and updates section

Click on ‘Apply Online’

On the top right-hand side, click on ‘New registration’

The form will be displayed. The candidates need to fill correct information.

Submit the form. Keep a copy of filled form for future reference.

ONGC Recruitment 2019: Details of vacancy

Technical Assistant Grade. III (Chemistry): 08 Posts

Assistant Technician (Production): 25 Posts

Assistant Technician (Mechanical): 05 Posts

Assistant Technician (Electrical): 11 Posts

Assistant Technician (Electronics): 12 Posts

Assistant Technician (Instrumentation): 20 Posts

Assistant Grade-III (Transport): 01 Post

Junior Technical Assistant (Chemistry): 05 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Production): 50 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Cementing): 03 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Electrical): 25 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Diesel): 20 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Welding): 08 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Machining): 10 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Fitting): 10 Posts

Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Winch Operation): 12 Posts

Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Heavy Vehicle Operation): 01 Post

Junior Slinger Cum Rigger: 02 Posts

Junior Assistant (Accounts): 07 Posts

Junior Assistant ( Materials Management): 11 Posts

Junior Assistant (Personnel & Administration): 12 Posts

Junior Assistant (Official Language): 01 Post

Junior Security Supervisor: 02 Posts

Junior Fire Supervisor: 04 Posts

Assistant Technician (Boiler): 06 Posts

Technical Assistant Gd. III (Chemistry): 02 Posts

Junior Assistant (Steno English): 02 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Electrical): 01 Post

Junior Assistant (Materials Management): 01 Post

Assistant Rigman (Drilling): 01 Post

Security Supervisor: 01 Post

Clinical Assistant Gd. III (Optometry): 01 Post

Medical Assistant Grade IV (Industrial Hygiene): 01 Post

Pharmacist Grade IV (Allopathy): 09 Posts

Medical Assistant Grade IV (Pathology): 03 Posts

Medical Assistant Grade IV (Sterilization-CSSD): 01 Post

Medical Assistant Grade IV (Radiology): 03 Posts

Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Anaesthesia): 01 Post

Medical Assistant Grade-IV (ECG): 02 Posts

Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Operation Theatre): 02 Posts

Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Dental Hygiene): 01 Post

Junior Health Attendant: 06 Posts

