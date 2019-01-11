ONGC Recruitment 2019: As per the latest notification of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), the ONGC has invited the applications for 309 vacancies in different posts. These posts include technical engineer and junior engineer. The interested candidates can apply for the vacancies online through the official website of ONGC ongcindia.com. The application process will end on January 27, 2019. Here is the important note for the candidates, the aspirants who are applying for the post should possess the Assam state domicile. The vacancies have been mentioned are for ONGC offices in Assam.
How to apply for the ONGC Recruitment 2019
- Go to the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com
- Click on ‘Recruitment of Non-Executives for Assam-2019 – Advt No 1/2019’ link under the news and updates section
- Click on ‘Apply Online’
- On the top right-hand side, click on ‘New registration’
- The form will be displayed. The candidates need to fill correct information.
- Submit the form. Keep a copy of filled form for future reference.
ONGC Recruitment 2019: Details of vacancy
Technical Assistant Grade. III (Chemistry): 08 Posts
Assistant Technician (Production): 25 Posts
Assistant Technician (Mechanical): 05 Posts
Assistant Technician (Electrical): 11 Posts
Assistant Technician (Electronics): 12 Posts
Assistant Technician (Instrumentation): 20 Posts
Assistant Grade-III (Transport): 01 Post
Junior Technical Assistant (Chemistry): 05 Posts
Junior Assistant Technician (Production): 50 Posts
Junior Assistant Technician (Cementing): 03 Posts
Junior Assistant Technician (Electrical): 25 Posts
Junior Assistant Technician (Diesel): 20 Posts
Junior Assistant Technician (Welding): 08 Posts
Junior Assistant Technician (Machining): 10 Posts
Junior Assistant Technician (Fitting): 10 Posts
Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Winch Operation): 12 Posts
Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Heavy Vehicle Operation): 01 Post
Junior Slinger Cum Rigger: 02 Posts
Junior Assistant (Accounts): 07 Posts
Junior Assistant ( Materials Management): 11 Posts
Junior Assistant (Personnel & Administration): 12 Posts
Junior Assistant (Official Language): 01 Post
Junior Security Supervisor: 02 Posts
Junior Fire Supervisor: 04 Posts
Assistant Technician (Boiler): 06 Posts
Technical Assistant Gd. III (Chemistry): 02 Posts
Junior Assistant (Steno English): 02 Posts
Junior Assistant Technician (Electrical): 01 Post
Junior Assistant (Materials Management): 01 Post
Assistant Rigman (Drilling): 01 Post
Security Supervisor: 01 Post
Clinical Assistant Gd. III (Optometry): 01 Post
Medical Assistant Grade IV (Industrial Hygiene): 01 Post
Pharmacist Grade IV (Allopathy): 09 Posts
Medical Assistant Grade IV (Pathology): 03 Posts
Medical Assistant Grade IV (Sterilization-CSSD): 01 Post
Medical Assistant Grade IV (Radiology): 03 Posts
Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Anaesthesia): 01 Post
Medical Assistant Grade-IV (ECG): 02 Posts
Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Operation Theatre): 02 Posts
Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Dental Hygiene): 01 Post
Junior Health Attendant: 06 Posts
Leave a Reply