ONGC recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) for the recruitment of class I Executive posts in Geosciences disciplines and engineering. According to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) notification for recruitment, the candidates will be selected on the basis of their GATE 2019 score. The candidates who appeared in the GATE 2019 exam and qualified it and now want to apply for the post can apply by visiting the official website of ONGC, ongcindia.com. The process of recruitment is being executed in order to fill 785 Class I Executive posts. For now, ONGC has released the vacancy details only. All other details including the eligibility criteria, age limit and important dates etc. will be published soon on the website of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

Vacancy details for the recruitment of ONGC Executive Posts:

AEE (cementing) Mechanical: 10 posts

AEE (cementing) Petroleum: 1 posts

AEE (Civil): 19 posts

AEE (Drilling) Mechanical: 86 posts

AEE (Drilling) Petroleum: 8 posts

AEE (Electrical): 95 posts

AEE (Electronics): 24 posts

AEE (Instrumentation): 26 posts

AEE (Mechanical): 75 posts

AEE (Production) Mechanical: 64 posts

AEE (Production) Chemical: 80 posts

AEE (Production) Petroleum: 33 posts

AEE (Reservoir): 19 posts

Chemist: 67 posts

Geologist: 68 posts

Geophysicist (Wells): 14 posts

Geophysicist (Surface): 29 posts

Material Management Officer: 33 posts

Programming Officer: 13 posts

Transport Officer: 11 posts

AEE (Industrial Engineering): 10 posts

About ONGC:

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation or popularly known as ONGC is basically a multinational gas and oil company of India. The headquarter of ONGC is situated in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. ONGC is a Public Sector Undertaking or PSU of the Government of India. The organisation is regulated by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and is recognised as India’s largest oil and gas exploration and production firm. In terms of production, 70% of crude oil, 62% of natural gas, 30% of natural gas of India’s total demand is produced by ONGC. In a government survey of 2016 and 2017, ONGC was recognised as the most profit making PSU in India. ONGC has a total of 33,600 employees including 245 differently abled employees and 2,208 women.

