ONGC recruitment 2019: There are a total of 193 non-executive vacant posts for which the applications have been invited. The application process for the same has been initiated on January 7, 2019, and will end on February 13, 2019. The last date to submit application fee is February 15, 2019. The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has extended its deadline from January 27, 2019, to February 13, 2019.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has extended its deadline from January 27, 2019, to February 13, 2019. The vacant posts for which the recruitment drive is being held are junior assistant technician, junior assistant, assistant technician, technical assistant. The candidates can apply for the post via the official website of ONGC-ongcindia.com.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) recruitment 2019 eligibility criteria:

Education- Candidates to have 50 per cent marks in graduation.

Age- Minimum age 18 years old, maximum 30 years for general, OBC criteria 33 years old and for SC/ST 35 years old is the maximum age limit.

Domicile- Assam

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) recruitment 2019 steps to apply:

Step 1: Check the official website of the corporation at ongcindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage click on the careers tab

Step 3: Check the recruitment notice link

Step 4: On the new tab click on ‘Recruitment of Non-Executives for Assam-2019’

Step 5: New Page will open

Step 6: Click on Online application link

Step 7: Fill in the desired form and put in details

Step 8: Save and download the form for further details

