ONGC recruitment 2019: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has invited applications for 785 vacant posts for the post of the graduate trainee in engineering and geoscience discipline at E1 level, The interested candidates can apply for the Maharatna Public sector enterprise Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) via the official website- ongcindia.com.

The application process for the same started from April 5, 2019, and will end on April 25, 2019, at 6 pm. The period for uploading documents for the E1 job will start from May 5, 2019, to May 20, 2019. The vacancies are for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer, Chemist, geologist, geophysicist, materials Management officer, programming officer, and Transport officer.

The interview for selected candidates will start from June 6, 2019. A candidate is only allowed to apply for a maximum of four posts.

ONGC recruitment 2019: Total number of vacancies

Total- 785

Unreserved- 389

OBC- 190

SC- 101

St- 47

EWS- 58

ONGC recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Check the of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at ongcindia.com

Step 2: Click on the careers link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the Recruitment notice option in the drop-down menu box

Step 4: Clik o n the link reading as recruitment executives at E1 level through Fate 2019.

Step 5: Fill in the application form

Step 6: Verify details

Step 7: Upload the documents necessary for registration

Step 8: Make the final application fee payment

ONGC recruitment 2019: Fee details

Applicants from the general category have to pay Rs 370/- and candidates from SC, ST, and PWD category are not supposed to pay any application fee.

