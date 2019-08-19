ONGC Recruitment 2019: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited which is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India has released the results of the selected candidates through GATE 2019. A total of 785 posts of Assistant Executive Engineers in various disciplines, Geologist, Geophysicist and some other posts have been notified through this recruitment drive.

ONGC Recruitment 2019: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC has released the results of the selected candidates through GATE 2019. For all 22 categories, the result has been announced on the official website of ONGC–ongcindia.com. Candidates those who had appeared in the written examination held for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) and other posts can visit the official site of ONGC at ongcindia.com and check the result.

ONGC Recruitment 2019: Steps to check result

Step 1: Go to the official website of ONGC–ongcindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘career’ at the top right.

Step 3: Go to the ‘results’ option.

Step 5: All the categories of posts will be listed here.

Step 6: Click on the ‘applied’ posts

Step 7: The roll numbers of the selected candidates will be available on the pdf format.

Step 8: Download and keep a print out of the pdf file for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 785 posts of Class 1 Executive posts in Engineering Geo-Sciences disciplines will be filled. Assistant Executive Engineers in various disciplines, Geologist, Geophysicist and some other vacancies have been notified by ONGC. ONGC conducted the interview organization on June 10, 2019, and candidates who were shortlisted for the interview round had to upload the scanned copies of certificates from May 5 to May 25, 2019.

Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India. It contributes to around 70 per cent to Indian domestic production.

