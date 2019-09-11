ONGC Recruitment through GATE 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC has issued notifications for the candidates to apply for Graduate Trainee posts in Engineering and Geo-Science Disciplines through GATE 2020. Check details here.

ONGC Recruitment through GATE 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC has issued notifications for the candidates to apply for Graduate Trainee posts in Engineering and Geo-Science Disciplines through GATE 2020. Interested candidates can apply for the post can visit the official site of ONGC at ongcindia.com and apply. Candidates should apply before March 2020.

Candidates who want to apply for the post will have to apply for GATE 2020 and also appear in it. GATE 2020 result will be declared on March 16, 2020. The recruitment will be done on the basis of GATE 2020 score.

ONGC Recruitment through GATE 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have graduation degree with 60 percent marks in the required discipline.

Age Limit:

For general candidates age limit is 30 years, for OBC candidates age limit is 33 years and for SC/ST age limit is 35 years.

ONGC Recruitment through GATE 2020: Selection Process

Candidates who fit within the eligibility criteria will have to appear for GATE 2020. The GATE 2020 score will be considered by ONGC for shortlisting the candidates for the further selection process of the personal interview as per the criteria decided by the Management.

Students in the final year/semester of the qualifying course of study are also eligible to apply through GATE 2020. If these candidates are shortlisted for interview and they do not possess the qualifying degree with a minimum percentage of marks at the time of interview then their candidature will be treated provisional subject to the submission of documentary proof of having completed all requirements of completing the qualifying degree with minimum prescribed percentage of marks by July 31, 2020. Candidates can check for more related information from the official site of ONGC.

