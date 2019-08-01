ONGC Result 2019 out: The results for the recruitment to the posts of junior fireman and junior fire supervisor have been declared by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). Candidates can check their result by visiting ongcindia.com.

ONGC Result 2019 out: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has issued the result for the recruitment to the posts of Junior Fireman and Junior Fire Supervisor. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam for the recruitment to the posts of Junior Fireman and Junior Fire Supervisor which was conducted on July 16, 2019, they can check the result by visiting the official website of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), ongcindia.com. The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has issued the notification to recruit and fill 86 vacancies for the post of junior fire supervisor and junior fireman and a few others in Non-Executive Cadre against the Advertisement No. 8/2018.

As per the notification issued by ONGC, the offer of the appointment to all the candidates shall be shortly a subject to fulfilment of undertaking given at the time of the skill test, if there is any.

Steps to download ONGC Non-executives Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), ongcindia.com.

Step 2: Go to the result section and tap the link saying Result (Part-1) for recruitment of Non-executives for the recruitment to the posts defined by ONGC, Dehradun against advertisement No. 8/2018 (R&P).

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Your result for the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Non-executive posts will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result.

Step 6: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App