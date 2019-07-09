The National Testing Agency will release the B.Ed and OPENMAT admit cards tomorrow. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 27, 2019 from 10 am 12 pm. For the OPENMAT entrance exams, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on the same day with the B.Ed exams.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the admit card for the entrance exams for OPENMAT and BEd soon. Candidates can check the admit cards online on the official website @ntaignou.nic.in. Reports said the hall tickets for the exams conducting for the Indira Gandhi Open National University (IGNOU) tomorrow on July 10, 2019. Candidates who have submitted their application form can check their names on admit cards The officials have maintained that the entrance exam admit card will be released tomorrow at the official website. Candidates need to be ready with documents for getting admit cards.

How to download:

1. Visit the official website @ntaignou.ac.in

2: Click on the admit card link

3: Enter the registration number

4: Download the admit card

5: Take the printout for the future reference

The entrance exam which is scheduled to be held on July 27, 2019, will be an important exam for getting admission. The time of the entrance exams for B.Ed that are scheduled to be held from 10 am to 12 pm. For OPENMAT, the exam timings will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The officials have asked the candidates that they should download the admit cards and carry it in the entrance exams failing which they were not be allowed to enter in the exams.

For any problem or issue, The officials have notified numbers in which the candidates can email or leave a message for the same. Candidates who found their name missing on the admit card or any other can send email to nta.ignou@gmail.com or they can make a call on the registered number 0120-6895200.

