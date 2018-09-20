OPSC ASO Recruitment 2018: Odisha Public Service Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Section Officers on its official website. The last date for submitting applications is November 9, 2018.

OPSC ASO Recruitment 2018: The Odisha Public Service Commission has invited applications through a notification released on its official website for the post of Assistant Section Officers from eligible candidates. Candidates interested to apply for the vacant posts can check the notification by logging into the official website of OPSC i.e. at http://www.opsc.gov.in/.

It has been reported that the online application will start from October 10, 2018. Thus, the candidates who are interested to submit their application forms can start filling up their application form online on from the scheduled date. Meanwhile, the last date for submission of online applications has been scheduled for November 9, 2018.

Moreover, the candidates are advised to go through the official notification regarding the employment carefully before applying online through the official website of OPSC.

Candidates can check the steps to download the Notification for OPSC Recruitment 2018:

Visit the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission – www.opsc.gov.in

Search for the notification link on the homepage

Click on the link

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Now read the details on the notification before applying online

Download and take a print of the same for reference if necessary

To go to the official website and read the recruitment notification directly, click on this link: http://www.opsc.gov.in/

