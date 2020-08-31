OPSC OCS Main Written Exam 2019-20 delayed, OPSC OCS 2020 new exam date, opsc.gov.in: A notice has been issued by Odisha Public Service Commission or OPSC, and the OCS-19 Main Written Exam been uploaded to its official website.

OPSC decided to delay the OCS-19 Main Written Exam due to the coronavirus outbreak. The exams were earlier planned to be conducted in September this year.

The notice reads that given the guidelines issued by the State Government for the epidemiological crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the date of the OCS-19 Main Written Examination scheduled to be held in the month of September this year has been moved to the month of November 2020, though this is not yet confirmed. The exam shall be subject to the guidelines published by the Government during that month. The exact date and time of the exam will be revealed later.

It is recommended to all qualified aspirants for the OCS-19 Main Exam to visit the website of the Commission’s website, opsc.gov.in to remain aware of any new updates.

Candidates can check the short notification regarding the postponement of exam available on the official website. To read the notice, after visiting the website, select the ‘What’s New’ tab on the landing page. You will find the notice there.

