The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for the post of Assistant Professor (http://www.opsc.gov.in/Admin/ContAttach/121819.pdf). Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format from October 25, 2018 to November 24, 2018.
http://opsconline.gov.in & http://opsc.gov.in
Submission of online application begins on October 25, 2018
Last date of submission of online application application form November 24, 2018
Last date for reciept of application fee at any SBI branch is November 28, 2018
Vacancy details:
Assistant Professors in Super Speciality – 07 Posts
Assistant Professor Speciality -100 Posts
Scale of pay:
From Rs 15,600/ – Rs 39,100/+AGP Rs 8,000 with usual dearness allowance and other allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.
Educational qualification and experience:
MD/DM/M.Ch/MS in relevant subject with 3 years of teaching experience
Method of selection:
Selection of candidates shall be made as per the Odisha Mediacal Education Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2009, taking into account the academic career and performance of candidates in Viva Voce test.
How to apply:
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website: http://www.opsc.gov.in
