OPSC Recruitment 2019: Candidates can visit the official website @opsconline.gov.in. The interested candidates can apply for the 130 vacancies of Assistant Agriculture Engineers Group B till August 16, 2019.

Odisha Public Service Commission, OPSC is hiring for posts of Assistant Agriculture Engineers Group B posts. Candidates can apply for the posts of AAE through the official website @opsconline.gov.in. The interested candidates who can apply for the posts can visit the official website. Te last date for the application process has been set up by the officials till August 16, 2019. The appointment of AAE posts will be in Odisha Agriculture and Food Production Service which is under Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @opsconline.gov.in

2. Click on the job link

3. Enter all the details

4. Pay the fees

5. Download the document

6. Take the printout for future reference.

Category Number of Vacancies

Unreserved 41 Posts

SEBC 27 Posts

Scheduled Caste 27 Posts

Scheduled Tribe 35 Posts

The application process has started and the last date for the same is August 16, 2019. The candidates must have possessed a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering from any university or institution. The candidates must have aged between 21 to 32 years.

The selection of candidates will be based on two tests- written and viva vice tests. The written test shall be of 200 marks with two papers. 100 marks for each paper. The examination will be of 2 hours. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answer. The venue for the examination is Cuttack/Bhubaneswar.

The viva vice test will be of 25 marks. The candidate’s marks will be counted of both two exams-written and viva vice. The final list will be published after the two exams. The candidates can check the website for the latest updates. Candidates need to pay the Rs 500 as application fee. The candidates belonging o categories- scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and handicapped will have to pay no fee.

