OPSC releases Provisional Select List of 106 candidates for appointment to the posts of Odisha Civil Services: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Provisional Select List of Candidates for appointment to the posts of Odisha Civil Serviceadvertisementrough advertisement No. 11 of 2017-18 on the basis of Personality Test. The OPSC examination was held from 03-12-2018 to 10-12-2018. The commission has provisionally selected 106 candidates in order of merit for appointment to the post/ services coming under the Odisha Civil Services (Category 1 and category 2) pursuant to advertisement No. 11 of 2017-18.

Ayushi Mahapatra is the OPSC 2017-18 examination topper. The other nine candidates in the Top 10 list are Sanjita Mahapatra, Poonam Mahapatra, Manas Ranjan Sahu, Manas Ranjan Tripathy, Prayasee Pradhan, M Anuradha, Abhishek Panigrahi and Ranjit Kumar Mallick.

The Odisha Public Service Commission was constituted on 1st April 1949, after it’s bifurcation from the former Bihar and Odisha Joint Public Service Commission. The Commission has acquired varied experiences and expertise in the matter of selection of personnel to various services of the Government of Odisha during its functioning for more than six decades. It has also gone a long way in achieving the purpose of drawing the best personnel for the public services of Odisha.

Given below is the complete list of successful candidates:







