OPTCL Recruitment 2018: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited has invited applications for the post of Management Trainees through its online portal. Candidates can log into the official website of OPTCL and apply for the post before September 27, 2018.

OPTCL Recruitment 2018: The Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has released a notification for the recruitment of Management Trainee (MT) on its official website- optcl.co.in. Interested candidates can check the details regarding the vacancies and eligibility criteria by logging into the website before applying for the post.

According to reports, there are 100 vacancies for Management Trainee posts and candidates will be hired by OPTCL on a contractual basis after a brief training period if selected for the post. Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering graduates are encouraged to apply for the vacancies by September 27, 2018.

Check the steps given below to apply for OPTCL Recruitment 2018:

Visit the official website of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited – optcl.co.in

Search for the link ‘Recruitment of Management Trainee (Electrical)’ on the homepage and click on it

Go through the recruitment notification on the portal and click on the ‘Online Registration’ option

Now, fill in the application form and make the application fee payment online

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference if necessary

