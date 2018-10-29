Osmania University May Revaluation result 2018: The revaluation results of B.Sc, B.Com, B.B.A and B.A CBCS examination held during May have been released at osmania.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the website and download the same.

Osmania University May Revaluation result 2018: The results of the B.Sc, B.Com, B.B.A and B.A CBCS revaluation results have been released by the Osmania University on its official website, as per reports in a leading daily. The University had conducted the BA, B.Sc, CBCS and B.Com examinations during the month of May and June this year and the results of all the examinations were declared in August. However, students were given the opportunity to apply for revaluation of their results for which the final results have now been published on the official website osmania.ac.in.

Moreover, for the convenience of candidates, the instructions to check the result online has been given below. Candidates need to visit the official website to download and check their respective results. The Osmania University was established in 1918 and it is the seventh oldest University in India and the first to be established in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad.

How to check the Osmania University BA, B.Sc, CBCS and B.Com May Revaluation Results 2018?

Log in to the official website of Osmania University – osmania.ac.in

On the homepage, search for the link that reads, ‘Examination Result’ link and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Now, click on any of the link relevant to you

On clicking, candidates will be directed to the result page

Here, check your roll number, subject name and Grade score

To log into the official website of Osmania University and check the revaluation results, click on this link: http://www.osmania.ac.in/

