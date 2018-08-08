Osmania University Degree Results 2018: The University of Osmania is all set to release the BA, B.Sc, B.Com degree results on its official website soon. Candidates can download the degree results by logging into osmania.ac.in as soon as it is published on it.

Osmania University Degree Results 2018: The result for the BA, BSc, BCom degree examination is likely to be released by Osmania University on its official website soon. The candidates who had written in the examination this year can check the results by logging into the official website and download it by following the steps given here.

Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on www.osmania.ac.in for their results, as it will be uploaded anytime soon. According to reports, the results will also be published by third-party websites such as Manabadi.com, www.vidyavision.com and www.schools9.com.

Meanwhile, Osmania University was established in the year in 1918 founded by Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan. It is one of the oldest universities in India and the first University to be established in Hyderabad. Reports say that it is the seventh oldest University in the country.

ALSO READ: AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2018: Apply for Computer Programmer, Project Engineer and other posts @ aiims.edu, last date 16th August

Students can check the following steps to download the Osmania University Degree Results 2018:

Visit the official website of Osmania University, osmania.ac.in Search for the relevant exam result tab on the home page and click on it Students will be directed to the result login page Now, students will have to enter their roll numbers on the provided fields and submit Results will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the BA, BSc, BCom result and take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference

Students can click on this link to download the Degree Result: http://www.osmania.ac.in/

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2018 results declared @ cbseresults.nic.in, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More