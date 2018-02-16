Osmania University is ready to declare the BA, BCom, and BBA 1st and 3rd Semester examination Degree results soon. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the degree results on the official website of the Osmania University at osmania.ac.in. Here's how students can check Osmania University (OU) December 2017 Degree Exam Results.

As per the officials’ reports, Osmania University (OU) is likely to declare the BA, BCom, and BBA 1st and 3rd Semester examination Degree results soon. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the degree results on the official website of the Osmania University at osmania.ac.in. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions released by the university to avoid any confusion. Earlier, Osmania University had declared the B.Ed (CBCS) results in earlier this month, the exam was held in October last year. Yesterday, Osmania University has published the Recounting Results of PG (CDE) Previous & Final Examinations July 2017. As per the results notification issued by the varsity, candidates who had applied for the respective courses must know that there’s no change in marks.

Unhappy with the released degree results, students who had appeared for Osmania University (OU)December 2017 Degree Exam Results for BA, BSc, BCom, and BBA 1st and 3rd Semester can also apply for the Recounting and Revaluation. Osmania University is a public state university located in Hyderabad, India, founded in 1918 with the help of chief architect of Mahbub Ali Khan – Nawab Sarwar Jung. As of 2012, the university hosts 3,700 international students from more than 80 nations. The OU is one of the largest university systems in the Indian subcontinent with over 300,000 students on its campuses and affiliated colleges. It is particularly known for its faculty of Engineering and Technology, Law, Arts, Sciences, Commerce and Management departments. Osmania Medical College was once a part of the university

Here’s how students can check Osmania University (OU) December 2017 Degree Exam Results: