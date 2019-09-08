Osmania University has been declared the MBA result of Jan/Feb examination 2019. Candidates who participated in the exam can now check their result on the official website @osmania.ac.in.

The Osmania University has released results for the OU MBA Jan/Feb examination 2019. The results have been declared on the online mode only. Students who appeared in the examination can now the result on the official website of the Osmania University, osmania.ac.in. The Osmania University was held the 1st, 3rd and 5th-semester examinations for the MBA students from December 28 to January 9, 2019. The exams were conducted at various locations across Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad in mainly two shifts morning and afternoon.

Steps to check Osmania University MBA results 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website of Osmania University, osmania.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the examination result link

Step 3: Candidates will have to click on the MBA Jan/Feb results 2019

Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Steps 5: Candidates will need to enter the 12-digit admit card number and submit

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen of the student

Step 7: Candidates will have to download the result and print out a copy for future reference.

Osmania University is the seventh oldest university in India. It was established in 1918. The university offers postgraduate, research programmes, undergraduate, postgraduate diploma such as M.Phil and PhD and certificate programmes to the students. Osmania University has 720 affiliated colleges and is one of the biggest affiliated universities in Asia. The university has also been accredited A+ grade university by NAAC

