Osmania University MBA results 2019 out: Osmania University has announced the results for MBA. All the candidates can check by visiting osmania.ac.in.

The Osmania University has announced the results for the MBA on September 7, Saturday, 2019. The results will be available at the official website of Osmania University. The results are announced for the CBCS exams held in the month May-June and July-August. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Osmania University, osmania.ac.in. Due to heavy traffic on the website, results will take time in loading so, all the candidates are urged to have patience while checking their result. Previously, Osmania university declared the result for the Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc).

Steps to check Osmania MBA results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Osmania University, osmania.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying exam results under the useful links section present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap on the CBCS or CDE examination for which you appeared.

Step 5: Enter the required login details in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: Your Osmania University MBA results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future references.

About Osmania University:

The Osmania University is basically a public state university situated in the University town, Hyderabad, India. The university was established in the year 1918 with major aids from Nawab Sarwar Jung. The University was founded by Mir Osman Ali Khan who was the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad.

