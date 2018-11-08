Osmania University releases results 2018: The Osmania University has announced the results for the M. Pharm, B.Ed. The candidates can check their result on the official website of the Osmania University @ osmania.ac.in. The students can find their Osmania University M. Pharm, B.Ed results 2018 results by simply following the steps given below.

The Osmania University has shared the results for Masters of Pharmacy (M. Pharma) CBCS, PCI and non-CBSE August examination. The Osmania University has published the result on their official website—www.osmania.ac.in. The university has also declared the results B. Ed results including May 2018 examination, 3rd methodology March 2018 and the Distance mode May 2018. The students may also check their result on the university’s official website @ osmania.ac.in

Here’s are the steps to check Osmania University result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Osmania University @ www.osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Exam Result tab and then click on the M. Pharm/ B.Ed results.

Step 3: Submit the student details like name, roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The results will pop on the screen.

Step 5: Download your result and take print out of it for future use.

The Osmania University has announced the following results today on their official website @ osmania.ac.in

M.Pharmacy (CBCS) Aug 2018 results

M.Pharmacy (PCI) Aug 2018 results

M.Pharmacy (NON-CBCS) Aug 2018 results

BED-MAY-2018 results

BED-III-RD-METHODOLOGY-MAR-2018 results

BED-DISTANCE MODE-MAY-2018 results

