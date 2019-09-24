Osmania University releases the results for revaluation last Monday, here are the following steps to download the result as well as the details of this particular examinations. Candidates can also visit the official website for more details.

The Osmania University has released the results for 2019 revaluation examination on the last Monday, the result for the examination has been uploaded on the official site of the Osmania University, Candidate who has applied for the examination are now eligible to check their results.

The examinations that took place earlier among the students of Osmania University in the same year came with the results on last Monday that is yesterday. The candidates who were the aspirants of that examination can now check the results of the official website that is osmania.ac.in. Candidates who have not seen the results yet can to this site and got to know about their result by following some simple steps.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1. Candidates need to go to the official website of Osmania University

step 2. The candidate will be able to see the result link flashing on the homepage of the official site

Step 3. The candidate then needs to enter his or her date of birth and registration number on the given columns.

Step 4. Then the candidate can click on the submit button and get the soft copy of the result.

Step 5. Click on the print button to get the hard copy of the result.

Candidates can visit the official website for the details also, they can switch on the Notification button to get more details. Like the Osmania University also offers Jobs and other examinations are about to happen so the interested candidates get the information even faster. The University official website also showed the updates like Osmania University elections 2019, online verification certificate and many more.

The Osmania University has a big name in the departments of Arts and Social Sciences, The campus is filled with all the required facilities and there are well-educated faculty members and staff. The campus allows students to evolve themselves by intriguing themselves into the new atmosphere

