Osmania University Result 2019: Results of the revaluation of the university of Osmania have been released for various degree examinations. The revaluation result for B.Com, BA, BBA, and B.Sc is being released on the official website of Osmania University, Osmania.ac.in.

This year in the month of May, the revaluation of various degree programs was conducted. Result of MCA has also been released. Candidate must have their hall ticket number to get access to their result. In August, Osmania University declared degree results for various exams conducted in June and July. Candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned here to check and download result without and difficulty. The direct link to access result is also provided below.

Osmania University Result 2019: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website of the University on osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the tab available on the homepage which says ‘Exam Result’

Step 3: The link will redirect to a new page. Select the link of revaluation results for relevant degree exam

Step 4: A new page will open. Enter Hall Ticket Number and click on the ‘Submit’ button to proceed

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it for further reference

Candidates who applied for revaluation are advised to print a copy of the result for use in the future. They are advised to preserve the downloaded copy of the result along with its print out for future reference. Candidates can check further details on the official website of the University on osmania.ac.in

