Osmania University Result 2019, OU Degree Results 2019, Osmania University BA, BSc, BBA Result 2019: Osmania University has declared the result of the B.Ac and BA courses on its official websites. Candidates those who have appeared in the exam are advised to visit the official website of the University to check their score card.

The examination of BA, BSc, and BBA was held in May and the result for the same was declared on the official site of Osmania University at osmania.ac.in.

Also, candidates are advised to be patient and wait for the site to load to check result easily because the website of Osmania University is not open easily with the website.

Steps to check Osmania University result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of Osmania University

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Examinations section

Step 3: Under the notification, section click on Examination Results

Step 4: Enter your login credentials (roll number, registration number, and date of birth)

Step 5: Osmania University’s BA, BSc, and BBA Result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a copy of the University of Osmania, BA, BSc and BBA Result

Recently, the university has declared April 2019 results for UG (YWS), UG (YWS) (Voc), UG (BBA) (CDE), UG (YWS) (BBA) (REG), B.Gom, UG (YWS) B.Com (Hons), UG (YWS) B.Com (Voc), UG (YWS) B.Sc, UG (YWS) B.Sc (Voc), UG (YWS) (BA) (CDE), UG (YWS) (BBA), UG (YWS) B.Com (CDE) on its official website.

