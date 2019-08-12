Osmania university result 2019 declared @ osmania.ac.in, Download BCA, BE degree June-July exam result, OU Degree Results 2019 Manabadi: The annual results for the BCA and BE programmes has been declared by the Osmania University on the official websites, osmania.ac.in. University had announced BCA Results 2019 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd-year students as well for the 1st and 2nd-semester students for Non-CBCS June July Exam 2019.

Osmania university result 2019 declared: Osmania University has declared the annual results for the BCA and BE Programmes on the official websites, osmania.ac.in.

University had announced BCA Results 2019 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd-year students as well for the 1st and 2nd-semester students for Non-CBCS June July Exam 2019.

Students who had appeared fro the BCA and BE exam which was held earlier can check their results after logging on the official website.

There is a direct link to check Osmania University Results which have been activated on the official website.

Earlier, the Bachelor of Computer Applications course and Bachelor of Engineering course results have been declared by the University for students who had appeared for the CBCS and Non-CBCS exam formats.

Candidates had to check results using the thrid party website. The link to the third-party website result page has been provided above after using which the candidates can check their results easily.

How to check Osmania University Result 2019?

Students who are not familiar with the online checking process for OU BCA and BE Results can follow the simple steps provided below. These steps will ensure that students are able to check and access the results easily, without any challenge:

Step 1: Go to the official website osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the results tab on the homepage

Step 3: Search for link BCA and BE Results 2019

Step 4: Enter your examination roll number and other information on the website.

Step 5: Verify all the details and submit it.

Step 6: Download PDF scorecard. Take out a print card for future use.

Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET), conducted by the Osmania University has already been declared by the UNiversity. It has been released in an online mode on the official website of the university. They can go to the official website tscpget.com to check their result.

