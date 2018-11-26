Osmania University Results 2018: The University of Osmania has released the B Pharm, MBA exam results on its official website - osmania.ac.in. Candidates can now check their results by following the steps to download given below.

Osmania University Results 2018: The results of B Pharm, MBA examinations conducted by the University of Osmania has been released by the varsity on its official website. Osmania University (OU) has published the results through the website – osmania.ac.in. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can log into the official website of the Varsity and check their respective results by following the instructions given here. The results are also published on third-party websites such as – manabadi.com, vidyavision.com and school9.com. The above-mentioned examinations were conducted by the varsity during the month of July and August.

Moreover, according to reports in a leading website, the Osmania University has decided to impart education on relevant topics like GST in the commerce for the undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses available in the varsity. They are going to include these topics into the syllabus from the upcoming session.

How to download the B Pharm, MBA exam results of Osmania University?

Log in to the official website of Osmania University – osmania.ac.in

Search for the tab that reads, “Online results” on the homepage

Under this, click on the result notification link

Candidates will be directed o a different page

Read the details on the page and proceed to download the results

Enter the necessary details in the fields provided and click on “submit”

Download the B.Pharma or MBA results and take a print out of the same for further reference if necessary

To go to the official website of Osmania University and download the results of the examinations, click on this link: http://www.osmania.ac.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More