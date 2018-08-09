Osmania University Degree Results 2018: The Osmania Univer on Thursday has announced the results for the BA, B.Sc, B.Com degree programme. The Osmania University Degree Results 2018 are available on its official website @ osmania.ac.in. Candidates can download by simply following the steps given below.

The Osmania University on Thursday shared the result for CBCS BA, B.Sc and B.Com on its official website @ osmania.ac.in. Students can also check the result for Osmania University CBCS BA, B.Sc and B.Com on alternative website @manabadi.co.in.

The Osmania University has published the degree results for the examination held in May-June 2018. Aspirants can check their results for CBCS BA, B.Sc and B.Com by simply following the steps mentioned below.

Here are the steps to check Osmania University CBCS BA, BSc and BCom result 2018:

Step 1: visit the Osmania University’s official website @ Osmania.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on Examination results option

Step 3: Submit the necessary details

Step 4: Check out your result for Osmaina University CBCS BA, Bsc and BCom.

Step 5: Save your result for the future reference.

