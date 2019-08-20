Osmania University Results 2019: Osmania University today announced the PED, PGDBIT (CDE) and BE courses result 2019. Candidates who had enrolled in any of these 3 courses offered by Osmania University can check the result on the official website of Osmania University or click on the link Osmania .ac.in to visit directly.
Candidates must know that PED, PGDBIT (CDE) and BE courses result 2019 has been generated on the official website of Osmania University and no other source. Apart from this the university also generated the announced establishment – Non-Gazetted / Class-IV Employees – Implementation of the Scheme of Compassionate Appointments to the dependents of University Employees who retire on Medical Invalidation and Osmania University Centre for International Programmes (OUCIP) Web Opac.
Follow the link to check Osmania University Results 2019 online:
- Step 1: Click on the link osmania.ac.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down under USEFUL LINKS
- Step 3: Click on the link EXAMINATION RESULTS
- Step 4: Click on the link BPED II, PGDBIT (CDE), BE IV year
- Step 5: A new web page will appear
- Step 6: Candidates needs to fill Hall Ticket No i.e. 094194010001
- Step 7: Click on the Submit button
- Step 8: The result will appear in a PDF form
- Step 9: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for future use
Osmania University was established in 1918 and around 3700 international students have enrolled in the courses they have provided. The university was formed in the name of the seventh and last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, Hyderabad.