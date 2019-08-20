Osmania University Results 2019: PED, PGDBIT (CDE) and BE courses result 2019 has been announced by the Osmania University, Hyderabad. Candidates can check the result on the official website of Osmania University or direct link has given below click on the link to view PED, PGDBIT (CDE) and BE courses result.

Osmania University Results 2019: Osmania University today announced the PED, PGDBIT (CDE) and BE courses result 2019. Candidates who had enrolled in any of these 3 courses offered by Osmania University can check the result on the official website of Osmania University or click on the link Osmania .ac.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that PED, PGDBIT (CDE) and BE courses result 2019 has been generated on the official website of Osmania University and no other source. Apart from this the university also generated the announced establishment – Non-Gazetted / Class-IV Employees – Implementation of the Scheme of Compassionate Appointments to the dependents of University Employees who retire on Medical Invalidation and Osmania University Centre for International Programmes (OUCIP) Web Opac.

Follow the link to check Osmania University Results 2019 online:

Step 1: Click on the link osmania.ac.in Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down under USEFUL LINKS Step 3: Click on the link EXAMINATION RESULTS Step 4: Click on the link BPED II, PGDBIT (CDE), BE IV year Step 5: A new web page will appear Step 6: Candidates needs to fill Hall Ticket No i.e. 094194010001 Step 7: Click on the Submit button Step 8: The result will appear in a PDF form Step 9: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for future use

Osmania University was established in 1918 and around 3700 international students have enrolled in the courses they have provided. The university was formed in the name of the seventh and last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, Hyderabad.

