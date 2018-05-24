Osmania University has declared the BA/B.Sc/B.Com results for the academic year 2017-18 on its official website today, May 24, 2018. Students can download their results from www.osmania.ac.in with the help of the steps given below.

Osmania University degree results 2018: The results of annual examinations of BA/B.Com/BSc first, second and third year have been announced by the Osmania University on its official website osmania.ac.in today, May 24, 2018. Students who have appeared for the respective examinations can check their results on the university’s official website or at manabadi.co.in. The Osmania University had conducted the BA/B.Com/B.Sc examinations during the month of March and April this year.

Steps to check Osmania University degree results 2018:

Log on to the official website of Osmania University, http://www.osmania.ac.in/ Search for the link that read, ‘ Osmania University BA/B.Com/B.Sc exam results 2018′ and click on the same on the home page Candidates will be directed to a new window In the new tab, enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth and click submit Results will be displayed on the screen of your computer along with the Rank card Download the result and take a print out for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website of Osmania University directly, click here: http://www.osmania.ac.in/

Osmania University, offers various academic programmes at Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), M Phil and PhD levels in a number of streams like Science, Humanities and Social Sciences, Engineering, Management, Commerce, Mass Communication, Teaching, Law, Technology, Pharmacy, etc. The university also offers MBA, MCA and other UG/PG/Diplomas in distance learning mode.

