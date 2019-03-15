Osmania University UG/ PG exam results announced for the degree exams of the undergraduate and postgraduate examinations that were conducted in November. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results through the official website- osmania.ac.in.

The results are out for B.A (CBCS), B.Sc (CBCS), B.B.A (CBCS),Com (CBCS),PGCDE (M.A/ M.Com/ M.Sc)

Procedure to check the result:

• Click on the official website of the university www.osmania.ac.in

• The following page will redirect to the result page which will contain different courses.

• Click on the following course required

• Enter the hall ticket number and submit it.

• The detail information of the result would be displayed

Detail information on the result:

The Osmania University result sheet will contain the following details such as Candidates name and Roll Number, Subjects appeared for, Total marks of the examination, Marks secured, Status of the result( Passed/Failed)

Other results that will be published in the include BA languages, B.Ed, PhD programmes, M.Sc programmes and the Osmania Entrance Results.

About Osmania University:

The Osmania University was established in 1918, the 7th oldest University in India, located in Hyderabad. Each year the University conducts the Under Graduate examinations for all the 1st, 2nd and 3rd-year students in the month of March and April.

