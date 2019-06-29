Osmania University, Hyderabad has declared undergraduate results for BA, B.Com, BSc courses. Students can now check their result on the official website of the Osmania University,osmania.ac.in.

The Osmania University, Hyderabad has announced several undergraduate results including BA, B.Com and BSc. Students who appeared in the examination can check their result on the official website, osmania.ac.in.The exams for YWS or year wise scheme were conducted in April 2019.

In case of any difficulty checking the result like heavy traffic, students can also check their result on the third-party website like manabadi.com, vidyavision.com and school9.com.Meanwhile, the result for professional and regular programmes both have been declared. The PhD result was announced on June 15.

Steps to check Osmania University UG result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website, osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the ‘results’ link

Step 3: Students will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Then the students have to click on the course they are interested to appear for

Step 5: Students need to enter the required details like roll number/registration number and submit

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen of the student.

Step 7: Students will have to download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Every year the Osmania University conducts the exams for the Under Graduate courses for first, second and third-year students in March and April.

The Osmania University invites for 250 UG Programmes with 158 combinations, 27 PG Diploma programmes,75 PG courses and 2 Research programmes at M.Phil and PhD levels.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App